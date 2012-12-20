Former 'Martha Stewart' Producer to Replace Zucker as 'Katie' EP

Michael Morrison will be the new executive producer of

Disney-ABC's Katie, now that JeffZucker is departing to head CNN Worldwide. Morrison is scheduled to meet

the show's staff on Thursday.

Disney-ABC declined to comment.

Prior to joining Katie, Morrison was executive

producer of the PBS series Martha Stewart's Cooking School. Prior to

that, he executive produced The Martha Stewart Show in its 2011-12 TV

season on the Hallmark Channel. He also served as programming consultant at

A&E, where his EP credits include Flip This House,Rocco Gets

Real and Find & Design. In syndication, he's served as

supervising producer of Warner Bros.' The Caroline Rhea Show, and he's

also worked in series development and late-night at NBC.

Morrison joins Michael

Bass and Kathy Samuels, who are co-executive producers of Katie. Katie Couric also is an executive producer.