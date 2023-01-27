Former Fox News Reporter Blake Burman Joins NewsNation In Washington, D.C.
Named Chief Washington Correspondent
Nexstar Media’s NewsNation said it hired former Fox News White House Reporter Blake Burman as Chief Washington, D.C., Correspondent, a new position in an expanding Capitol bureau.
Burman left the TV business in 2021 and was head of content and communications for Trust, a financial technology startup, until last June.
“Blake Burman is a seasoned journalist who has interviewed presidents, senators, members of Congress and economic leaders,” said NewsNation Washington Bureau Chief Mike Viqueira. “We are looking forward to having Blake join our team as we continue to cover political stories that impact our viewers’ lives by providing insights and perspectives from both sides of the aisle.”
Before Fox news, Burman was with WSVN-TV, Miami, WBBH-TV, Fort Myers and KAUZ-TV, Wichita Falls, Texas.
"NewsNation is focusing on what so many people across the country want: just the news, without preconceived notions,” said Mr. Burman. “I can't wait to join this talented team to report on the stories that consume Washington and the policies that people with varying perspectives find meaningful." ■
