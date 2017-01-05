Former Fox Exec Joins ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger’

Former Fox executive Karen Beck has been tapped to lead distribution for In Depth With Graham Bensinger.

At In Depth, Beck will serve as director of distribution and affiliate relations.

“We enjoyed working closely with Karen in her previous role and we’re beyond excited to add her to the In Depth team,” said show host Graham Bensinger in a statement. “Her strategic mindset and strong track record are tremendous assets as she helps us take the show to the next level.”

Beck previously was director of programming for Fox Television Stations, playing a role in the acquisitions of Modern Family, TMZ, and The Big Bang Theory, among others.