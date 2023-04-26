Former ESPN Exec Artie Bulgrin Gets ARF Ephron Demystification Award

Artie Bulgrin, former research head for ESPN, was given the 2023 Erwin Ephron Demystification Award at the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF)’s annual Audience x Science event Tuesday.

The award honors lifetime achievement for those who exemplify media exec Erwin Ephron’s legacy with their unique ability to communicate complex insights.

“Artie is well-known for spearheading best-in-class research pioneering industry changing insights,” Scott McDonald, CEO and president at the ARF, said. “From Project Blueprint, which was over a decade ahead in introducing a viable system for cross-platform measurement, to his research around new ad formats, bringing ESPN ahead of the curve, he is a researcher who has consistently challenged conventional thinking and motivated forward conceptualization. It’s no surprise that he was chosen as this year’s winner by a unanimous vote.”

Bulgrin is currently a project lead for the Association of National Advertisers. Before ESPN, he was director of research and sales data for ABC National Television Sales. He began his career at Nielsen.