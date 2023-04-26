Former ESPN Exec Artie Bulgrin Gets ARF Ephron Demystification Award

By Jon Lafayette
40-year industry veteran currently a project lead for the ANA

Artie Bulgrin
Artie Bulgrin (Image credit: ARF)

Artie Bulgrin, former research head for ESPN, was given the 2023 Erwin Ephron Demystification Award at the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF)’s annual Audience x Science event Tuesday.

The award honors lifetime achievement for those who exemplify media exec Erwin Ephron’s legacy with their unique ability to communicate complex insights. 

“Artie is well-known for spearheading best-in-class research pioneering industry changing insights,” Scott McDonald, CEO and president at the ARF, said. “From Project Blueprint, which was over a decade ahead in introducing a viable system for cross-platform measurement, to his research around new ad formats, bringing ESPN ahead of the curve, he is a researcher who has consistently challenged conventional thinking and motivated forward conceptualization. It’s no surprise that he was chosen as this year’s winner by a unanimous vote.”

Bulgrin is currently a project lead for the Association of National Advertisers. Before ESPN, he was director of research and sales data for ABC National Television Sales. He began his career at Nielsen.

