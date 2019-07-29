Former BET Head Lee Named to AT&T Board

AT&T has added former BET Networks CEO Debra Lee to its board of directors.

Lee is also the founder of Leading Women Defined, which gathers thought leaders during Women’s History Month.

“Debra’s outstanding leadership, deep expertise and strong track record in the entertainment and media industry will be terrific additions to our board of directors,” said Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO. “Her unique perspective as a media industry leader and operations executive, and her lifetime commitment to community service give her valuable insights I look forward to having on our board.”

Lee was CEO of BET, a subsidiary of Viacom, from 2006 until she retired last year. She joined the company in 1986.

She also serves on the board of Marriott International Inc. and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.