For Us By Us Network To Be Launched by Cinedigm, FUBU
FAST channel will use Cinedigm’s Matchpoint platform
Cinedigm said it is working with fashion brand FUBU to launch the For Us By Us Network.
The free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) network will feature movies, issue-oriented content about people and trend in hiphop culture and lifestyle.
The For Us By Us network will use Cinedigm’s Matchpoint platform. Cinedigm said FUBU will be one of the first brands to use Matchpoint on a software as a service basis.
"As one of the founders of FUBU, I have gained a very deep comprehension and awareness about the urban consumer and what appeals to them not only in fashion, but entertainment as well," said J. Alexander Martin, co-owner and CEO of FUBU. "We created the For Us By Us Network so that we can provide high quality, positive content for our culture."
Cinedigm said that there are currently only 34 FAST channels focused on African Americans, which represents only 2% of all available FAST channels, ■
