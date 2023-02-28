Cinedigm Acquires Giving Co.’s Dove.org and Christian Cinema

Streaming media company Cinedigm said it acquired Dove.org and Christian Cinema from Giving Co.

The brands will be combined with Cinedigm’s Dove Channel to create a one-stop destination for viewers seeking faith and family entertainment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cinedigm and Dove.org collaborated to launch the Dove Channel in 2015.

“Over the last few years, we have perfected what we think is the best approach to enthusiast streaming: giving customers more of what they want in the medium they want – movies, podcasts, editorial, commerce – under the business model of their choice,” said Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm.

“This has led to record growth in other verticals for us, including Fandom, Genre, and Asian content, and we think that Faith & Family could be bigger than all of those combined. This one-two punch of acquisitions immediately provides us with an established consumer base, immediately accretive revenue, and multiple new avenues for growth. Much like we have done in other verticals, we expect to dramatically ramp up our offerings in original theatrical releases, podcasts, publishing, audiobooks and more. It is an exciting time to see this culmination after nearly 8 years of successful partnership with Dove.org and Giving Company,” Opeka said.

Dove.org is a movie review and ratings service. Christian Cinema is a transactional video on demand service where films with Christian values can be bought or rented.

“As an advocate for entertainment and media that reflects faith and family values, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities that will come from Christian Cinema becoming part of the Cinedigm family,” said David Henriksen, president and CEO of Giving Company. “The audience for Faith & Family-focused content is powerful, passionate and growing – yet very underserved. I am convinced that the sky is the limit for how these services can grow with the addition of advanced technology, content and marketing expertise from Cinedigm. Cinedigm is the perfect long-term home for Christian Cinema and Dove.org.” ■