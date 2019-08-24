Fishburne Gets Green Light For Disney Channel Series

Disney Channel ordered Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, an animated series being executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment and Steve Loter.

The show is based on a Marvel comic book and is about a 13-year old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, who Lunella accidently brought into the present day. Together they protect the Lower East Side from danger.



"As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African-American superhero and I can't wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur."

Fishburne announced the news Saturday at Disney’s D23 Expo.

"Disney TV Animation is thrilled to collaborate with renowned producers Laurence, Helen and Steve and the talented Marvel Animation team to bring this modern-day roller-skating, gadget-wielding tween superhero and her larger-than-life partner to Disney Channel.” said Meredith Roberts, senior VP, animation strategy, at Disney Channels.

Jeff Howard and Kate Kondell serve as co-producers and story editors.

Lunella Lafayette is not related to the sometimes animated business editor at B&C or his 13-year-old daughter.