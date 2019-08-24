Disney+ Adds Six New Titles to Streaming Service Lineup

Three months before its launch, The Walt Disney Co.’s streaming service, Disney+ added more series to its roster at D23 Expo, a convention for fans of all things from the home of Mickey Mouse.

The new shows feature well known characters--known in the business world as intellectual properties--ranging from Obi-Wan Kenobi of Star Wars to the Muppets.

Fans at the conference also got to see the first trailers from several already-announced series and began lining up to subscribe to Disney+.

“With less than three months until launch, Disney+ will soon entertain and inspire audiences of all ages for generations to come, and we’re excited to preview some of the amazing original content being created for the service exclusively from our world-class brands today at the D23 Expo,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s Direct to Consumer and International unit. “Storytelling is the cornerstone of The Walt Disney Company and we’re thrilled to unveil a new slate of original shows from the Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universes, along with popular television franchises set to return with all-new series streaming only on Disney+.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7zW53OuvMg[/embed]

In announcing the new series, actor Ewan McGregor made an appearance at the convention announcing his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new untitled series from Lucasfilm.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the development of new live-action series featuring the comic book characters Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Hillary Duff appeared to announce she will reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in a new series from creator Terri Minsky.

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy and their friends will be coming the the small screen in a unscripted short-form series Muppets Now.

Attendees were able to test drive the Disney+ app, which will be available in November.

Disney said Disney+ will feature unlimited download on up to 10 devices, high quality, commercial free viewing and personalization. Subscribers will also be able to stream on up to four devices at the same time. Show will be available in multiple languages and offer closed captioning, descriptive audio and navigation assistance to help subscribers with disabilities.