Fired? Resigned? Media Matchmaker Michael Kassan Out At UTA’s MediaLink

Michael Kassan is out as CEO of MediaLink, the consultancy he founded that is now owned by UTA, amid a flurry of charges and counterclaims, including whether Kassan resigned or was fired.

Kassan made MediaLink into an important deal-maker by bringing together media companies, marketers and tech companies.

In legal papers filed with an arbitrator, Kassan said he resigned March 6 because his contract was breached. He claims UTA failed to put him in charge of UTA business with marketers and tried to cut the $950,000 in “special expenses” he was contractually alloted to attract new business.

Kassan also said he waived a $10 million severance payment in order to compete with MediaLink.

UTA countered by saying it fired Kassan a day later.

“Michael Kassan was terminated for cause by UTA on March 7, 2024, following a thorough and exhaustive third-party investigation into misappropriation of company funds,“ a UTA spokesperson said. “We filed a lawsuit against him and look forward to presenting the facts in court.”

Kassan is seeking at least $25 million in monetary damages unspecified other damage and court costs in the arbitration document, which names UTA and agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer, co-head of marketing David Anderson and co-head of UTA NYC Julian Jacobs as defendants.

“Michael Kassan agreed to sell MediaLink, the company he founded, to UTA because he was led to believe it would be a great partnership for both companies,“ Kassan’s lawyer, Sanford Michelman of Michelman and Robinson, said in a statement. “However, it became clear that Jeremy Zimmer had a secret plan to not honor the contract, and when Michael confronted him, Zimmer refused to honor the deal. As one would expect, when Zimmer broke promises and began to impede the success of MediaLink, Michael was left with no other option other than to resign and file this lawsuit against Zimmer and UTA for breach of contract.”

UTA said it is in the process of filing a suit against Kassan.

“Michael Kassan was terminated by UTA on March 7 and made aware well before that that UTA had grounds to fire him,“ Bryan Freedman, counsel to UTA, said in a statement. “His claim against UTA has no merit and is an attempt to divert attention from the misappropriation of company funds that led to his termination.”