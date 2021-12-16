UTA Acquires MediaLink From Ascential PLC For $125 Million

Talent agency UTA acquired MediaLink, a firm that consults with media company on technology and marketing.

Michael Kassan will remain CEO of MediaLink as a part of UTA.

MediaLink was acquired by Ascential PLC in 2017 for about $207 million.

“We have watched Michael Kassan steadfastly build his company over the years. What seemed at first to be an amazing one-man band has become a first-class, global consulting firm with powerful colleagues, deep expertise and unparalleled relationships,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to welcome Michael and his team to UTA. I know UTA will benefit from their insights, relationships and expertise. And, this acquisition is a clear signal that UTA sees its work at the intersection of entertainment, brands and marketing as a core pillar of the future growth opportunities we are able to provide for our clients.”

MediaLink will continue to maintain offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and London. And, UTA has made clear no job losses are anticipated as a result of the acquisition. UTA said it expects the company to continue to hire and grow.

“The combination of UTA and MediaLink creates an unparalleled offering operating where strategy, culture, entertainment, marketing and technology intersect,” Kassan said. “We will optimize our complementary strengths to the benefit of our clients and exponentially expand the opportunities available to them. What’s more, MediaLink will be deeply immersed in a creator culture represented by UTA – one that pivots on entrepreneurship and an unwavering passion for artists, entertainment and media. Our two companies operate at the same intersection and share the same vision. It’s a perfect fit.” ■