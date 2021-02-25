Final Season of ‘Younger’ to Stream on Paramount Plus

The seventh and final season of the Darren Star series Younger will stream on Paramount Plus. There will be 12 episodes and Paramount Plus did not share the release date. The season will air on TV Land, where the first six seasons aired, after it streams on Paramount Plus.

TV Land and Paramount Plus, which launches March 4, are part of ViacomCBS. The first six seasons of Younger will be available on Paramount Plus.

“With Younger, Darren Star has done it once again, creating a generational defining series that has captured millions of fans who are craving more, and we are excited to pay that off with the final season on Paramount Plus,” said Chris McCarthy, president, MTV Entertainment Group.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), an editor navigating the publishing world while facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

It is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star and Darren Star Productions, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also exec produce.