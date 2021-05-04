Final Episode of ‘Conan’ Set for June 24 on TBS

Conan O’Brien’s late night run is set to end June 24, when the final episode of Conan will appear on TBS, WarnerMedia announced Monday.

The decision to end Conan was announced last year.

O’Brien will focus on his development deal with WarnerMedia and work on his new show for HBO Max, which the company said will be a departure from the traditional talk show format.

The final weeks of Conan will feature special guests and the last show will be expanded from 30 minutes to a full hour to reminisce about his 11 years on TBS.

O’Brien started his late night career when NBC hired him to replace David Letterman on Late Night in 1993. O’Brien also replaced Jay Leno as host of The Tonight Show in 2009, but NBC brought Leno back seven months later amid falling ratings and behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

Previously, O’Brien had been a writer for Saturday Night Live and a writer and producer for The Simpsons.

O’Brien has a production company, Conaco, and a digital brand, Team Coco, that does branded content, live events, merchandise, comedy specials and podcasts including Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.