Fewer Viewers Bite on Third 'Sharknado'

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! didn’t grab as many viewers as its predecessor did on premiere night.

The latest installment in the saga on Wednesday drew a 0.9 live plus-same-day-rating among adults 18-49, down 33% from last year. It was up from the original Sharknado, which had a 0.4 rating in the demo.

In total viewers, Sharknado 3 had 2.8 million viewers, down 1 million from a year ago, but up from the 1.4 million who watched the first film.

Nevertheless, Sharknado 3 was the top cable program of the day among viewers and it made Syfy the No. 1 cable net in the time period.

Given the remarkable amount of social media buzz about the movie, more people are likely to tune in the coming days, boosting the C3 viewership for the large number of advertisers who signed on as sponsors.