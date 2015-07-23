Twitter Says ‘Hell Yes’ to Syfy’s ‘Sharknado 3’

Syfy’s Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! chewed up social media Wednesday night.

The tweets and likes won’t end there. Syfy and producer The Asylum said they have greenlit Sharknado 4, which is expected to land in July 2016.

The made-for-cable movie rang up 2 billion impressions on Twitter, doubling the volume of Sharknado 2. Syfy also says that the Twitter activity eclipsed every episode of the final season of the acclaimed series Mad Men, all of The Bachelor this year and Hilary Clinton’s presidential announcement.

Sharknado 3 also trended on Facebook and Instagram and video clips from the movie generated nearly 6 million views to date.

“Sharknado 3 may have devoured half of America’s celebrities, but there are still hungry fans and sharks to feed, so the adventure continues — not in a galaxy far, far away, but on your television sets next July,” said Chris Regina, senior VP, program strategy Syfy.