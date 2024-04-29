FETV Viewers Say ‘Howdy’ as ‘Wyatt Earp’ Joins Lineup

Family Entertainment Television (FETV) said that the Western series The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp will be joining the network’s afternoon lineup starting Monday.

The series stars Hugh O’Brian as Earp. Known as the first Western written for adults, Wyatt Earn premiere four days before Gunsmoke in 1955 and aired for 229 episodes over six seasons on ABC.

To mark the launch of the series, FETV will be running “Life or Legend,” a special interactive true/false trivia contest, with questions on air and on the network’s Instagram account.

“We are thrilled to continue our acquisition momentum in 2024 with The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp,” Adam Sumrall, executive VP of FETV and

Family Movie Channel, said. “Wyatt Earp is one of the most fascinating figures of the Wild West, and we believe our viewers will enjoy learning more about him through the Life or Legend trivia event.”