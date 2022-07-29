FETV Sets Marathon To Celebrate Late Tony Dow
14 episodes of ‘Leave It to Beaver’ spotlighting Wally Cleaver
FETV said it will air a special Leave It to Beaver marathon on Sunday to celebrate actor Tony Dow, who died this week.
Dow played Wally Cleaver, the Beaver’s older brother, in the classic sitcom from the 1950s and 60s.
The family-oriented network will show 14 episodes of Leave It To Beaver over six hours starting at p.m. ET/PT.
The episodes include Brotherly Love, in which June Cleaver makes her sons signs a friendship pact to keep them from fighting; The Mustache, in which Wally tries to grow a mustache to win back a girl who stood him up and Wally’s Car, in which he buys a broken down jalopy.
Launched in 2013, FETV says it reaches 50 million homes via Comcast, Dish Network, Frndly TV, altafiber and Evoca. ■
