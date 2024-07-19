FETV To Add Classic ‘Dragnet’ to Lineup Starting Aug. 19

Family Entertainment TV said that the classic police series Dragnet will be added to FETV’s daytime lineup starting August 19.

To promote the launch of the show, FETV is conducting a Watch & Win Trivia Contest during telecasts of the show.

“With the addition of Dragnet, we are thrilled to welcome the ‘Jack Webb trilogy’ — Dragnet, Adam-12 and Emergency! — to FETV,” Adam Sumrall, executive VP of FETV and FMC, said. “FETV viewers love the authenticity, drama, and excitement of Jack Webb’s series, and Dragnet is a wonderful fit in our schedule.”

On FETV, Dragnet will appear at 8 a.m. ET on weekday mornings and 6 p.m. weekday afternoons.

Dragnet originally aired from 1967 to 1970. It stars Jack Webb as Sgt. Joe Friday (whose catchphrase was “Just the facts, ma’am”) and Harry Morgan as Officer Bill Gannon.

Set in Los Angeles, episodes were drawn from official LAPD case files.

The original Dragnet first aired on NBC from 1951 to 1959 and was revived and aired in color from 1967 to 1970.

Newer versions of the show appeared from 1989 to 1991 and 2003-2004.