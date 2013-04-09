FEARnet Licenses ABC Studios' 'Reaper' in First Off-Net Deal
FEARnet has picked
up its first off-network series with ABC Studios' comedy Reaper, licensing both seasons of the hour-long series to add to its
Tuesday night Twisted Comedy Block.
Reaper, which first aired on The CW from 2007-09, will debut on June 4 leading
into the second season premiere of FEARnet's original comedy Holliston.
FEARnet will also
produce a half-hour reunion special with some of the cast, including stars Bret
Harrison, Tyler Labine and Ray Wise, returning to discuss the series.
"Reaper is the first off-network series
that we have licensed for FEARnet. We are constantly looking for TV and
cable properties that are still relevant, and that will resonate with our large
base of fans, and Reaper fits that criteria perfectly," said Sarah
Shannon, VP, programming and network operations, FEARnet. "Many Reaper
viewers feel the show left too early, so we hope that they will enjoy our plans
for the series and our Reaper reunion special."
