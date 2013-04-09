FEARnet Licenses ABC Studios' 'Reaper' in First Off-Net Deal

FEARnet has picked

up its first off-network series with ABC Studios' comedy Reaper, licensing both seasons of the hour-long series to add to its

Tuesday night Twisted Comedy Block.

Reaper, which first aired on The CW from 2007-09, will debut on June 4 leading

into the second season premiere of FEARnet's original comedy Holliston.

FEARnet will also

produce a half-hour reunion special with some of the cast, including stars Bret

Harrison, Tyler Labine and Ray Wise, returning to discuss the series.

"Reaper is the first off-network series

that we have licensed for FEARnet. We are constantly looking for TV and

cable properties that are still relevant, and that will resonate with our large

base of fans, and Reaper fits that criteria perfectly," said Sarah

Shannon, VP, programming and network operations, FEARnet. "Many Reaper

viewers feel the show left too early, so we hope that they will enjoy our plans

for the series and our Reaper reunion special."