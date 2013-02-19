Fave TV Adds Entertainment Studio's Justice Central.TV
Entertainment Studios has sealed a distribution deal for its
eighth and newest high-definition TV network, Justice Central.TV, with Sky
Angel's Fave TV. Sky Angel is a provider of inspirational and family-friendly
TV and radio programming.
Justice Central .TV, which also is carried on AT&T
U-Verse, features court shows produced and distributed by Entertainment
Studios, including America's Court with Judge Ross, We the
People with Gloria Allred, Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
and the studio's newest court show, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen.
"Court programming is the second highest-rated genre on
daytime television, and JusticeCentral.TV is the only 24-hour HD court and
legal news network," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of
Entertainment Studios in a statement. "Our goal and commitment is to make
JusticeCentral.TV the premier legal television news network."
"We are thrilled to add a vibrant, new network like
Justice Central to our lineup," said Brian Collins, Fave TV's executive VP
of programming and media sales. "Serving our viewership and continuously
growing our brand by adding diverse content is what Fave is all about."
Fave TV already airs four of Entertainment Studios' other
networks: Cars.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV and Recipe.TV. Justice Central.TV
launched Dec. 10, 2012.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.