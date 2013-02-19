Fave TV Adds Entertainment Studio's Justice Central.TV

Entertainment Studios has sealed a distribution deal for its

eighth and newest high-definition TV network, Justice Central.TV, with Sky

Angel's Fave TV. Sky Angel is a provider of inspirational and family-friendly

TV and radio programming.





Justice Central .TV, which also is carried on AT&T

U-Verse, features court shows produced and distributed by Entertainment

Studios, including America's Court with Judge Ross, We the

People with Gloria Allred, Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez

and the studio's newest court show, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen.





"Court programming is the second highest-rated genre on

daytime television, and JusticeCentral.TV is the only 24-hour HD court and

legal news network," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of

Entertainment Studios in a statement. "Our goal and commitment is to make

JusticeCentral.TV the premier legal television news network."





"We are thrilled to add a vibrant, new network like

Justice Central to our lineup," said Brian Collins, Fave TV's executive VP

of programming and media sales. "Serving our viewership and continuously

growing our brand by adding diverse content is what Fave is all about."





Fave TV already airs four of Entertainment Studios' other

networks: Cars.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV and Recipe.TV. Justice Central.TV

launched Dec. 10, 2012.