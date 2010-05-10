'Family Feud' Heading to Florida
Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud, produced by FremantleMedia North America, is moving to Orlando, Fla., where it
will shoot at Universal Studios with new host Steve Harvey.
Orlando offers
Feud several advantages that Los Angeles does not. First, Harvey
tapes his daily radio show in Atlanta, and it's easier for him to
commute to Florida than to California.
And in July, August
and September, when Feud tapes, Universal
Studios' theme parks attract 15,000 - 30,000 attendees per day. The
show needs some 200 people to attend a taping, and it's easier to cull
audiences from thousands strolling through the parks than to hire an
audience company to troll the streets of Hollywood.
"Universal
Studios Florida's guests are fun-loving families from all over the
country, and we're looking forward to showing them a great time when
they attend our live tapings at the park," says Executive Producer Gaby
Johnson.
Universal Studios also plans to market the show within the
park, in brochures and to season-ticket holders, says Pam
Tuscany, vice president and general manager of Universal Studios
Florida Production Group.
"We have a studio audience center, which makes it very
convenient for guests to plan their day around what's taping in the
studios," says Tuscany. "There's really easy access for anyone who wants
to come by and see a live taping or even audition to be on the show."
The Florida
legislature also is on the verge of passing a production
tax-credit, says Tuscany, which would make it even less expensive for Fremantle to tape there. Such a credit would be a bonus, says Johnson, but isn't the reason Fremantle decided to move the show.
For its part, Universal
Studios Florida will get a lot of free promotion via the show.
"There's a lot
of great support and synergy at Universal Studios for Family Feud, and we're
taking advantage of all of it," says Executive Producer Kevin Williams.
