'Family Feud' Heading to Florida

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud, produced by FremantleMedia North America, is moving to Orlando, Fla., where it

will shoot at Universal Studios with new host Steve Harvey.

Orlando offers

Feud several advantages that Los Angeles does not. First, Harvey

tapes his daily radio show in Atlanta, and it's easier for him to

commute to Florida than to California.

And in July, August

and September, when Feud tapes, Universal

Studios' theme parks attract 15,000 - 30,000 attendees per day. The

show needs some 200 people to attend a taping, and it's easier to cull

audiences from thousands strolling through the parks than to hire an

audience company to troll the streets of Hollywood.

"Universal

Studios Florida's guests are fun-loving families from all over the

country, and we're looking forward to showing them a great time when

they attend our live tapings at the park," says Executive Producer Gaby

Johnson.

Universal Studios also plans to market the show within the

park, in brochures and to season-ticket holders, says Pam

Tuscany, vice president and general manager of Universal Studios

Florida Production Group.

"We have a studio audience center, which makes it very

convenient for guests to plan their day around what's taping in the

studios," says Tuscany. "There's really easy access for anyone who wants

to come by and see a live taping or even audition to be on the show."

The Florida

legislature also is on the verge of passing a production

tax-credit, says Tuscany, which would make it even less expensive for Fremantle to tape there. Such a credit would be a bonus, says Johnson, but isn't the reason Fremantle decided to move the show.

For its part, Universal

Studios Florida will get a lot of free promotion via the show.

"There's a lot

of great support and synergy at Universal Studios for Family Feud, and we're

taking advantage of all of it," says Executive Producer Kevin Williams.