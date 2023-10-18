Family Entertainment Television Adds To Advertising Sales Staff
Katie Lombardi, Matt Yox named VPs
Family Entertainment Television said it expanded its advertising sales staff, hiring Katie Lombardi and Matt Yox as VPs.
Lombardi had been director of advertising at Paramount.
Yox most recently was an integrated account executive at Warner Bros. Discovery.
“I am thrilled to welcome Katie and Matt to our team,” said Michael DuPont, executive VP, advertising sales for Family Entertainment Television’s FETV and FMC cable networks. “Their expertise and experience are the perfect combination for further expanding FETV’s business and relationships in the marketplace.”
FETV racked up a 28% volume increase in the 2023-24 upfront.
