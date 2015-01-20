'The F•A•B Life' Sold in More Than 70% of Country

Disney/ABC’s The F•A•B Life, which stands for “fun and beautiful” and added “Life” to the original title, has been cleared in more than 70% of the country for a fall 2015 debut, said Janice Marinelli, president, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution.

The one-hour panel talk show starring Tyra Banks is now sold in 24 out of the top 25 markets to station groups such as Cox, Gannett, Scripps, Sinclair, Lin, Raycom and others as well as to its launch group, the ABC owned stations.

Former supermodel Banks, who also stars on and executive produces The CW’s America’s Next Top Model, will lead a panel of diverse lifestyle experts including social media buff, model, foodie and wife of John Legend Chrissy Teigen, fashion guru Joe Zee, interior design professional Lauren Makk, and do-it-yourself YouTuber Leah Ashley.

The F•A•B Life is one of only a handful of new first-run shows, including Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily, coming to market next fall.