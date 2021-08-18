Extreme Reach, BrightLine Deliver Interactive Personalized CTV Ads

Extreme Reach said it is working with BrightLine to create personalized, interactive advertising and advanced ad formats in connected TV and over-the-top environments.

At a time when marketers’ spending on CTV is jumping, the companies are relying on Brightline expertise in CTV ad technology and distribution with Extreme Reach’s brand creative management and workflow.

“BrightLine is the originator and leader in interactive CTV ads and, like ER, built their solution in partnership with the sell-side in order to best serve the buy-side,” said Extreme Reach CEO and co-founder Tim Conley. “Extreme Reach is well known for being the leading steward of creative assets for global brands and the most trusted source of assets for the sell-side, both linear and digital. Under the radar, we’ve become the fastest growing independent video ad server, with 10x growth in volume over the last three years. Rather than build yet another proprietary interactive creative solution, we believe providing scalable and seamless advanced creative solutions through this BrightLine partnership is the fastest way to bring more value to the world’s best brands.”

Extreme Reach works with 93 of the top 100 U.S. advertisers. BrightLine’s customers include Hulu, Peacock and Discovery Plus.

“Extreme Reach’s central position as the largest portal for sourcing and managing brand creative assets was a very compelling reason to enter into this partnership,” said Robert Aksman, president and co-founder of BrightLine. “Their deep expertise in creative logistics, activation workflow and rights management for global brands is extremely complementary to our offering for premium publishers, making it even easier and streamlined for brands to execute at scale.”

Aksman said BrightLine is seeing programmatic demand for interactive CTV ads surge four times so far in 2021 due to agency demand combined with a growing supply.