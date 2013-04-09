'Extra' Renewed Through 2016-17

Extra, Warner Bros.' long-running entertainment magazine, has been renewed through 2016-17 by stations covering 85% of the country, said Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The NBC owned stations serve as Extra's launch group, with the show airing on eight of the group's ten stations, including WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago, WCAU Philadelphia, KXAS Dallas-Ft. Worth, KNTV San Francisco, WTVJ Miami and WVIT Hartford-New Haven (Conn.).

Stations from the Hearst, Gannett, Belo, Sinclair, CBS, LIN, Meredith, Media General, and Post-Newsweek station groups also have cleared the show through its 23rd season. Extra, which stars Mario Lopez and Maria Menounos and is shot live every weekday from Los Angeles' The Grove, is in its 19th season in syndication.

"Extra has over the past two decades established itself as a brand known for delivering advertising-friendly, consumer-engaging entertainment and pop culture news day in and day out," said Werner. "We are pleased to have our long-time partners at NBC, as well as our other partner stations, continue to deliver the show to its audiences and applaud all of the talented individuals at Extra for all the hard work and creativity that they put on the screen every day."

Extra is produced by Telepictures Productions, the first-run arm of Warner Bros.' Television, and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey is the senior executive producer; Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel are executive producers. Renee Bargh, A.J. Calloway, Jerry Penacoli and Terry Seymour are correspondents.