Executive VP Flavia Vigio Leaving TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision said that executive VP of communications Flavio Vigio will be leaving the company.

The company said her duties will be split among three senior VPs, Alyssa Bernstein, Michelle Miguelez and Gabriel Andriollo, who will now report directly to chief administrative officer Joes Tomas.

Vigio joined the company in 2021 from WarnerMedia. She will leave the company in July and until then work on the transition to the new communications structure, Thomas said in a memo to staff.

“Flavia has been a fierce champion of our mission. Her contributions have driven successful communication strategies in support of some of TelevisaUnivision’s biggest milestones including our landmark merger, the historic launch of ViX, the strategic acquisition of Pantaya, and more,” Tomas said.

In the new organization Bernstein is being promoted to senior VP and will be responsible for corporate media relations, including financial/investor relations, U.S. ad sales and global distribution & partnerships.

Miguelez will lead internal communications and crisis management, as well as overseeing external communications for U.S. local media, social impact, human resources, legal and government relations.

Andriollo will lead external communication for U.S. networks and the ViX streaming service.

Tomas also said that Jose Rodriguez, VP, talent management, will continue to lead talent relationship programs, reporting to Rodrigo Mazon, executive VP and chief content officer for ViX. He will also work closely with David Katz, senior VP, events.

The new structure “will allow the department to operate more nimbly and provide focused service to our internal and external clients,” Tomas said.