EXCLUSIVE: Weigel Stations to Carry Bounce TV

New African-American broadcast network Bounce TV continued its rapid rollout, gaining carriage in Chicago and Milwaukee through a deal with Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Bounce, which plans to debut on Sept. 26, will air on digital channels of Weigel's WWME-TV in Chicago and BWME-TV in Milwaukee. Weigel also distributes its own ME-TV via digital channels.

"Weigel Broadcasting's Chicago stations have long served a diverse group of underserved communities, especially the African-American community," Neal Sabin, president of content and networks for Weigel, said in a statement.

Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP of distribution for Bounce TV, noted that last week, the network announced coverage in the key Atlanta market as well as its first national advertiser in Toyota USA.

"It has been an incredible week and, given the strong demand for Bounce TV, we anticipate more weeks like it as our launch draws closer," said Wolf. "We are ecstatic to be in business with Weigel Broadcasting Co. Given their strength in the diginet business, Weigel brings a tremendous amount of value and credibility to our efforts with both affiliate and advertiser sales."

Bounce TV now has affiliation agreements with Weigel, Gannett, Belo Corp., Nexstar Communications,LIN TV Corp. and Raycom Media. The new network expects to be available in at least 50% of the country by its launch.