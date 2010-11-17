EXCLUSIVE: 'Two and a Half Men' Renewed Through 2021

Warner Bros. has renewed its top-rated sitcom, Two and a Half Men, for another seven

years on the Tribune and Sinclair station groups.

With those two groups on board, the show is now cleared in

almost half the country through September 2021. Tribune renewed the show in all

19 of its markets -- including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago -- while Sinclair

renewed it in all 21 of its incumbent markets. Sinclair's stations are mostly

located in mid-size markets, including Pittsburgh, Nashville, Tenn., and Columbus, Ohio.

"When Two and a

Half Men went on the air over three years ago, it was an immediate

game-changer that significantly elevated the performance of our stations, and

we have never looked back. This is one of those rare shows -- like Friends and Seinfeld -- that will continue to deliver for decades," said Sean

Compton, Tribune's president of programming, in a statement. Compton brought Warner

Bros. a preemptive and premium offer for the show that forced its second cycle to

market sooner than expected.

Warner Bros. sold Two

and a Half Men to stations in 2006 for license fees in the range of $2

million an episode. (Stations pay for off-net sitcoms on a weekly basis,

however). Barter advertising sales add another approximately $2 million per

episode to the mix. And this fall, the show began airing on News Corp.'s FX, which

paid $850,000 per episode.

Syndicators usually renew sitcoms for 50% of their original

fee for five years. Warner Bros. got fees that were significantly higher than

that standard, report sources, and a term that was two years longer. That Warner

Bros. was able to do that, right behind two other big sitcom sales -- Twentieth's

Modern Family and Warner Bros.' Big Bang Theory -- demonstrates how

valuable top-rated sitcoms are to TV stations. Moreover, there are no similarly

popular sitcoms on the horizon, causing stations to want to shore up their assets

now.

"Two and a Half Men

is an enormous hit in syndication," said Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros.

Domestic Television Distribution, in a statement. "It is a dominant show that

invigorated the off-network sitcom marketplace and the stations that licensed

it. Tribune and Sinclair realized that with fewer hit sitcoms coming down the pike, securing a franchise performer like Two

and a Half Men is vital to maintaining their market position in the years

to come."

Although

Two and a Half Men wasn't an immediate

blockbuster when it premiered in syndication in fall 2007, it grew over the

course of its first season to become syndication's top-rated sitcom by a large

margin. It has maintained that status ever since, being the top-rated off-net

sitcom for 163 weeks in a row.

Season-to-date,

Two and a Half Men is averaging a 5.3

live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and a

3.3 among adults 25-54. The show outperforms its nearest competitor, Twentieth's

Family Guy, by 77% in households and

83% in adults 25-54. The show's run on

cable hasn't impacted its ratings on broadcast, maintaining its share across

the board and dipping by an average of only one-tenth of a ratings point.

Two and a Half Men

stars Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones. Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn

are the creators and executive producers. Other EPs are Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum,

Mark Burg, Oren Koules, Don Foster, Eddie Gorodetsky and Susan Beavers for

Chuck Lorre Productions and The Tannenbaum Company in association with Warner

Bros. Television.