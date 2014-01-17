Exclusive: Twentieth's 'Judge Alex' to End

Twentieth’s first-run court show, Judge Alex, will depart syndication after this season, confirmed Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development for the Fox Television Stations.

The program, which stars Judge Alex Ferrer, will finish out this season, the show’s eighth.

“We would like to thank Alex Ferrer as well as executive producer Kathy Sapp and the entire staff for producing a strong daytime court program,” said Brown in a statement. “Alex’s extensive police, legal and judicial experience combined with his great sense of humor made for compelling daytime television for nearly 10 years.”

In the week ending January 5, Judge Alex averaged a 1.6 live plus same day national rating, ranking the lowest out of the remaining five veteran court shows. Judge Alex premiered in syndication in September 2005 and is executive produced by Kathy Sapp, Burt Wheeler, and Sharon Sussman.