Exclusive: Trifecta's 'OK! TV' a Firm Go for Fall 2013

OK! TV, a new syndicated entertainment magazine

that's being spun off from OK! Magazine, is now a firm go for this fall,

with clearances secured in the country's top three markets.

OK! TV now joins

Sony Pictures Television's Queen Latifah, Warner Bros.' Bethenny,

CBS Television Distribution's Arsenio Hall and The Test, and

MGM's Paternity Court among the new syndicated shows that will premiere

in September.

WLNY New York, KCAL Los Angeles and WCIU/WCUU Chicago all

have picked up the half-hour magazine. Those three join stations in other

broadcast groups, including Journal, Media General, Gray Television, Mission

Broadcasting and New Age Media, among others.

Trifecta Entertainment is distributing the show, while

American Media, publisher of OK! Magazine and other titles, and

Unconventional Partners, part of Young & Rubicam's Spark Plug program, are

producing.

Weigel Broadcasting has picked up the show to air initially

in daytime on WCUU Chicago.

"There's value in the ancillary promotion of American

Media's brands that can bring value to the television station and I like

working with independent producers," says Neal Sabin, president of content

and networks for Weigel Broadcasting.

OK! TV also has

been cleared at 7 p.m. on Journal's ABC affiliate, KTNV Las Vegas.

"OK! TV gives

us a true multiplatform media experience with content opportunities across

mobile, digital and broadcast. We look forward to giving our viewers, along

with our advertisers, a new approach to entertainment and lifestyle news,"

said Jim Prather, executive VP of television and radio operations for Journal

Broadcast Group, and general manager of KNTV, in a statement.

Prior to OK! TV's launch, Journal plans to air OK! TV-branded entertainment segments on

its multi-market lifestyle show, The Morning Blend.

Announcements about the show's talent and production teams

are coming later, according to senior executive producer Mark Berryhill, with

staff based in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville, where American

Media's Country Weekly is based.

"The audience will get great access to big

entertainment events and behind-the-scenes stories direct from the OK! TV

newsroom," said Berryhill in a statement. "By working with our

station partners to launch OK! TV content prior to the series, will give

the OK! TV brand an extra promotional push."

IMG's Babette Perry, Unconventional Partners' TV agent, is representing

the project.