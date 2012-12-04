Exclusive: Tribune Clears Weekend Adventure Hour 'Rescue 3' for Fall 2013

The weekend scripted hour-long show, Rescue 3, will premiere on the

Tribune station group this fall, with Trifecta Entertainment & Media

handling distribution and advertising sales, Trifecta said on Tuesday.



Rescue 3 comes from Gregory J. Bonann, the creator

and executive producer of international syndicated hit, Baywatch.





"For too long now broadcast stations have been without

options for first-run original weekend dramas," said Hank Cohen, Trifecta

Entertainment & Media's CEO and Partner. "We are thrilled to bring back

this exciting genre with Greg Bonann's pedigree of success in

syndication."





Tribune has cleared the action hour for two years, with its

stations representing 30% of the country. The show is being offered to stations

on an all-barter basis.



Rescue 3 tells the story of an elite multi-agency

task force, Rescue 3, headquartered in Southern California with members

from Los Angeles' lifeguard, firefighter and coast guard agencies. Bonann

co-created the show with Tai Collins, who will write the series with Jim and

John Thomas. George Furla and Randall Emmett of Emmett/Furla Films, the team

behind such films as End of Watch and Broken City, also are executive producers.





Chris Philip of Sierra/Engine Entertainment and Nadine de

Barros of Aldamisa International will handle all foreign distribution for the

series.