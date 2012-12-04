Exclusive: Tribune Clears Weekend Adventure Hour 'Rescue 3' for Fall 2013
The weekend scripted hour-long show, Rescue 3, will premiere on the
Tribune station group this fall, with Trifecta Entertainment & Media
handling distribution and advertising sales, Trifecta said on Tuesday.
Rescue 3 comes from Gregory J. Bonann, the creator
and executive producer of international syndicated hit, Baywatch.
"For too long now broadcast stations have been without
options for first-run original weekend dramas," said Hank Cohen, Trifecta
Entertainment & Media's CEO and Partner. "We are thrilled to bring back
this exciting genre with Greg Bonann's pedigree of success in
syndication."
Tribune has cleared the action hour for two years, with its
stations representing 30% of the country. The show is being offered to stations
on an all-barter basis.
Rescue 3 tells the story of an elite multi-agency
task force, Rescue 3, headquartered in Southern California with members
from Los Angeles' lifeguard, firefighter and coast guard agencies. Bonann
co-created the show with Tai Collins, who will write the series with Jim and
John Thomas. George Furla and Randall Emmett of Emmett/Furla Films, the team
behind such films as End of Watch and Broken City, also are executive producers.
Chris Philip of Sierra/Engine Entertainment and Nadine de
Barros of Aldamisa International will handle all foreign distribution for the
series.
