Exclusive: Tribune Acquires Warner Bros. Strip 'Crime Watch Daily'
Tribune Broadcasting has acquired Warner Bros.’ new one-hour syndicated series, Crime Watch Daily, for fall 2015.
The station giant has picked up the show in all of its markets, clearing it in 42% of the country. Warner Bros. will take the show out to the rest of the country this fall.
“There is a terrific opportunity in early fringe leading into local news as well as in daytime to capture an audience that is longing for distinctive, addictive and real-life television,” Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, told B&C. “As we’ve seen on cable and in other day-parts, audiences have an insatiable appetite for real-life investigations and crime stories.”
Tribune, which had considered picking up a crime-show block to premiere this fall, plans to air the show as a 4 p.m. news lead-in in many markets. With its acquisition of Local TV and the change of its Indianapolis station, WTTV, to CBS, Tribune owns both traditional and non-traditional affiliates and all of those stations have different daytime line-ups.
“We wanted to make sure this show would fit on a wider group of our affiliates and in time periods that were compatible with its lead-ins and lead-outs in every market,” says Sean Compton, Tribune's president of strategic programming and acquisitions. “This is the perfect show to put adjacent to news and daytime.”
In a novel feature of the deal, stations will be participants, with local reporters' coverage of crime and justice contributing to the show's daily national mix.
For more about the two-year development of the show, including exclusive details about its production and marketing, visit Paige Albiniak's coverage in our Sept. 15 issue.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.