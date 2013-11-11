Exclusive: SPT's 'King of Queens' Heading into Syndie Third Cycle

Sony Pictures Television is taking off-net sitcom The King of Queens into its third cycle in syndication, said John Weiser, SPT’s president of U.S. distribution.

“The King of Queens has become a true contemporary classic,” said Weiser in a statement. “It’s broad, family-friendly comedy has made it a consistently solid player in the off-net arena and we’re putting an aggressive sales effort behind this third cycle.”

Renewing the show through its third cycle will take it through 2017. The show has been in syndication for 11 seasons, and averages 1.3 million viewers each day. Season to date, King of Queens is averaging a 0.9 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, retaining 89% of its audience from last year at this time.

King of Queens stars Kevin James and Leah Remini as Doug and Carrie Heffernan, a blue-collar couple living in Queens, N.Y. Doug’s father, Arthur (Jerry Stiller) lives in their basement. The show is produced by Hanley Productions and CBS Productions in association with SPT. It was created by Michael J. Weithorn and David Litt, and it’s executive produced by Tony Sheenhan, Kevin James, David Bickel, Ilana Wernick, Chris Downey, Rock Reuben and Jeff Sussman.