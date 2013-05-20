Exclusive: SPT's 'Dr. Oz' Renewed on Fox-Owned TV Stations Through 2017

Updated, 3:50 p.m. PT, 5/20/2013

Fox has renewed Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz, coproduced

by Harpo Productions with SPT, on 13 TV stations in 13 markets—including top

markets New York, Los Angeles and Chicago—adding seven more markets to Fox's

current mix.

The new markets include Los Angeles, where the show will

switch over from ABC's KABC; Dallas; Houston; Phoenix;

Minneapolis; Orlando; and Charlotte. The switch will happen in fall 2014 In all markets where the show is changing stations. Dr. Oz, hosted by Oprah Winfrey protégé

and cardiologist Dr. Mehmet Oz, will remain on Fox stations in New York;

Chicago; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; and Austin, Texas. Fox did not

renew the show in Atlanta, where it currently airs.

The deal all but assures that Oz will remain on the

air for the next four years, taking the show through eight seasons.

A spokesperson for Sony declined comment.

Oz,

which took over more Oprah timeslots than any other talk show when Oprah went off the air in 2011, is the

fourth highest-ranked talk show in syndication, averaging a 2.3 live plus same

day national household rating in the week ended May 5, according to Nielsen

Media Research.