Exclusive: Sony's 'Nate Berkus' to End Its Run After This Season

Sony Pictures Television and Harpo Studios are officially ending The Nate Berkus Show after this season, the show's second. The show will remain in production and will deliver all scheduled original episodes.

"After careful consideration, we have decided that The Nate Berkus Show will not return for a third season in the fall," said Sony and Harpo in a joint statement. "We are grateful for the hard work and heart that Nate, [executive producer] Corin Nelson and their entire team have poured into the show, and we're very proud of what they've delivered."

"I'm incredibly proud of my hard working and talented staff, and proud of the show we were able to produce every day," said Berkus, also in a statement.

Oprah spin-off Nate Berkus premiered in 2010, one year before his mentor, Oprah Winfrey, was scheduled to end her iconic talk show. Berkus' show never got off the ground, ratings-wise, leading to constant speculation about its future.

That speculation continued this season, especially because the show's launch group, NBC, was known to have signed a three-year deal with Sony for the show. But when NBC signed on for new talk shows to be hosted by Steve Harvey and Jeff Probst -- distributed by NBC and CBS, respectively -- industry observers did not expect Nate to make it to a third season due to a lack of time slots. The show also was expensive to produce.

Berkus, an interior designer by trade, was a regular on Oprah, often gifting guests with elaborate remakes of their homes and giving design tips.