Exclusive: 'Ricki Lake' Won't Return for Season Two

Twentieth Television has officially decided that its rookie

talker, The Ricki Lake Show, won't return for a second season, the

company confirmed Monday. Staffers were told last Friday. Production will

continue through March 28, and the show will remain on the air in originals and

repeats until the next season starts in September.

"We would like to thank Ricki Lake as well as executive

producer Gail Steinberg and the entire staff for their work this season,"

said Stephen Brown, Twentieth's executive VP of programming and development, in

a statement. "While we are proud of the topics the program tackled

including childhood obesity, life after the military, divorce and addiction, we

were simply not able to break through the crowded talk show marketplace."

"I am so proud of the shows we completed this season,

sparking important conversations about everything from raising children to

mental illness to suicide prevention to coming out," said the show's host,

Ricki Lake, in a statement. "I will continue to be an active and passionate

voice for subjects that are close to my heart through a variety of

platforms."

Ricki Lake premiered in September, along with several

other new talk shows: Disney-ABC's Katie, NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey

and Trisha Goddard, and CBS Television Distribution's Jeff Probst.

Three of those shows -- Katie,Steve Harvey and Trisha Goddard

-- will return next year, with Katie and Steve Harvey both having

entered the market with two-year deals in the majority of the country. Jeff

Probst isn't expected to continue into next season, but there has been no

official word from CBS yet. Twentieth also last week renewed its other rookie,

entertainment magazine Dish Nation, for a second season.

Season-to-date, Ricki Lake has averaged a 0.7 most

current household rating. In the metered markets, the show is down 30% from its

1.0/3 lead-in and down 42% from its year-ago time period average. Ricki Lake

joins Warner Bros.' Anderson Live and Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle

on the list of syndie talkers that won't return next year.