Exclusive: Povich Re-Ups With NBCU

NBCUniversal has secured the services of Maury Povich for

three more years, according to sources.

"Maury's hard work and endearing personality combined with the fantastic production team behind the scenes is what draws millions of loyal viewers year after year," said Ted Harbert, Chairman, NBC Broadcasting.

All three of NBCU's so-called conflict talkers -- Maury,

Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos -- are renewed on TV stations

through the 2015-16 TV season, NBCU announced last June. All three of the hosts of those shows are

renewed in multiyear deals, NBCUniversal confirmed, although NBCU would not

reveal terms of any contracts.

This year, NBCU also introduced a new conflict talker, Trisha

Goddard, which is a spinoff of Maury featuring the well-known

Australian host. Trisha is renewed on stations through next season.

In the recently concluded February sweep, Maury was

the fifth-ranked talk show overall at a 2.4 live plus same day household

average, according to Nielsen Media Research, but the highest-rated show among

young women 18-34 and 18-49 at a 1.5 and 1.6 in those demos, respectively.

Povich, 74, has hosted a version of Maury since

1991. The Maury Povich Show originally was produced by Paramount. In

1998, the show moved over to Studios USA, which was eventually renamed

Universal, and renamed Maury. The show migrated again, to NBCUniversal,

when NBC bought Universal in 2004.