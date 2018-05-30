'Page Six TV' Names Smith, Wagmeister, Greer as Co-Hosts

After more than two months of new host tryouts, Twentieth’s Page Six TV decided to stick with who they had and promoted Bravo’s Bevy Smith, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and the New York Post’s Carlos Greer to co-hosts.

Original host, comedian John Fugelsang, exited the program in March and producer Endemol Shine North America has been holding on-air tryouts ever since.

"We did this because of what we saw with the three of them when they were sitting at the table and co-hosting the show," said Executive Producer Michael Weinberg. "Their voices got a little louder, more news was making it on the air and they were owning their stories in a much stronger way.

"We also got great feedback from stations and viewers and even the ratings agreed with us. The choice was pretty obvious just from watching the show."

Besides Smith, Wagmeister and Greer, Page Six Editor Emily Smith and Deputy Editor Ian Mohr provide even more exclusives, updates and insight from the New York Post newsroom during the show’s second season. In addition, several of the people who tried out as hosts -- such as Brian Balthazar and Jason Dundas -- will continue to appear on the show.

Page Six TV, which is based on the New York Post's popular gossip page, has been renewed for a second season in more than 95% of the U.S., including on the Fox Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and 13 other top markets. The strip is averaging a 0.7 in households in the week ending May 6 and a 0.5 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54.

Kay O’Connell (Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe) and Michael Bachmann (DishNation) serve as executive producers of Page Six TV. New York Post Publisher and CEO Jesse Angelo as well as Endemol Shine North America’s Weinberg also serve as executive producers. Kathleen Rajsp (The View) serves as co-executive producer.