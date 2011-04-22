EXCLUSIVE: Oprah and Nate Berkus, Together Again

Oprah Winfrey protégé Nate Berkus will take viewers on a tour of Winfrey's Montecito, Calif., mansion in a special episode of Sony's The Nate Berkus Show airing on Tuesday, May 3 -- just in time for the start of the May sweeps.

Winfrey herself will spend the hour escorting Berkus around her lavish home, showing him her three favorite areas of the property: the Rose Garden, the Lavender field and the Tea House. During the visit, Berkus also learns what possession Winfrey most values and why she so loves design and décor.

Winfrey was originally scheduled to be only a segment in the episode, but the pair had so much fun that producers decided to make the entire hour about Berkus' visit with his mentor.

Interior designer and now talk-show host Berkus was a frequent guest on CBS Television Distribution's The Oprah Winfrey Show over the past several years. Last fall, Sony Pictures Television and Harpo launched The Nate Berkus Show on stations across the country in two-year deals.

As the May sweeps gets underway, Nate Berkus will feature another friend of Winfrey, with Newark Mayor Cory Booker appearing to discuss the launch of a beautification project taking place in his city. The first part of that discussion will air Thursday, April 28, while the second part will air next fall.

As Nate Berkus prepares for season two, the show has received an upgrade in Baltimore, where it will start airing this fall on Hearst's NBC affiliate, WBAL, at 11 a.m. Currently, the station runs NBCUniversal's off-Bravo Real Housewives in the time slot, which has aired this season to low ratings.

Overall, Nate Berkus averages a 1.0 live plus same day national household rating, and is the second-highest first-run show to premiere this season.