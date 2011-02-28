EXCLUSIVE: Nelson Taking Over for Murphy on 'Nate Berkus'

Corin Nelson is replacing Terry Murphy as executive producer of Sony's The Nate Berkus Show, the distributor confirmed.

Nelson is an Emmy-award winning creator, developer and producer of daytime and cable TV shows, having produced Warner Bros.' The Rosie O'Donnell Show, NBC Universal's The Megan Mullally Show, E!'s Chelsea Lately, MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung, among many others. While she was producing Rosie, the show won the Daytime Emmy for best talk show five times.

Nate Berkus was developed out of The Oprah Winfrey Show, which is distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Sony and Harpo are producing partners on the show. Nate Berkus is now in its first season and averaging a 1.0 live plus same day household rating.