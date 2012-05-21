Exclusive: Nelson Named EP of 'Queen Latifah'
Corin Nelson has been named executive producer of Sony
Pictures Television's Queen Latifah, which the studio is developing for
a fall 2013 launch.
The new talk show, starring Queen Latifah, will be produced
by Flavor Unit Entertainment, Overbrook Entertainment and SPT, which will
distribute it to TV stations.
"Given Queen Latifah's profile, stature and accomplishments,
it was vital for us to find someone who complemented such a tremendous talent
to helm this show," said Holly Jacobs, SPT's executive VP of U.S.
reality and syndicated programming, in a statement. "We knew the diversity of
Corin's experience in daytime and late night, and her collaborative spirit,
tremendous creative chops and passion for the medium made her a perfect match."
Nelson, winner of five Emmys, most recently was executive
producer of SPT's The Nate Berkus Show, produced in partnership with
Oprah Winfrey's Harpo. Before coming to Nate, she had an overall
development deal as an executive producer and development executive at MTV
Networks. Prior to that, she developed and executive produced the first three
seasons of E!'s Chelsea Lately. Nelson also was show runner
of Warner Bros.' The Rosie O'Donnell Show, which the Daytime Emmys named
"Outstanding Talk Show" five times. After Rosie, Nelson moved to Los
Angeles, where she had an overall development show with Warner Bros.' first-run
production arm, Telepictures, where she developed several pilots, including The
Tyra Banks Show.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.