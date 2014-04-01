Exclusive: Neither NBCU's 'Trisha' nor CTD's 'The Test' Returning Next Season

It’s back to the drawing board for companies trying to refresh the conflict-talker genre.

Neither CBS Television Distribution’s The Test nor NBCUniversal’s Trisha Goddard (pictured) will return next season, and CTD and Tribune’s test of Serch will not go forward.

"Following the completion of production this season, the show [Trisha] will not be returning for a season three,” said an NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution spokeswoman in a statement. “Trisha is a great talent and we recognize and are grateful for all of the hard work that Trisha and the production staff have put in to the show for the past two seasons."

CTD had no comment.

Neither show ever found much traction in the ratings, with both shows averaging a 0.6 live-plus-same day rating in the week ended March 23, according to Nielsen Media Research. Tribune tested Serch in January, but it also didn’t break out in the ratings and Tribune couldn’t find broadcast partners to sign on to carry the show, according to sources.