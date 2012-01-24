Exclusive: NATPE 2012: 'Bethenny' to Air in Summer Test on Fox

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2012

Turns out rumors of Bethenny Frankel's demise – as a syndicated

talk show – were premature.

This summer,

select Fox Television Stations – including WNYW New York and KTTV Los Angeles

– will run the show in a six-week test, said Ken Werner, president of Warner

Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, and Frank Cicha, senior VP

of programming for the Fox Television Stations.

"A year

ago, we determined there was a need in the marketplace for a show that provided

daytime women the opportunity to hang out with someone who understood their

needs, desires and aspirations... a girlfriend," said Werner in a

statement. "The research is clear that Bethenny is that person. Fox shared

our vision and we have partnered with them to demonstrate to the rest of the

country how compelling such a show can be."

"Bethenny

is a lightning rod, and from a marketing standpoint, we love the idea of her

hit reality series dovetailing into this test," said Cicha, also in a

statement.

After Warner

Bros.' Anderson,

Twentieth's Ricki Lake and CBS Television Distribution's Jeff Probst all were renewed and sold in

key markets in early November 2011, it looked like Bethenny's chances to launch

were dead. Fox, however, had always shown interest in the show, and Warner

Bros. kept working on a way to get the show on the air.

Frankel is

best known as a Real Housewife of New York, although she first gained notice as

the first runner-up on NBC's The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. Since

starring on Bravo'sReal Housewives, the network has spun her

off into her own series, Bethenny Getting Married?, which scored

the highest-rated premiere in Bravo history, and then into a second season,

titled Bethenny Ever After. The show's third

season will launch on Bravo on Feb. 20.

Besides her

TV work, Frankel also is a businesswoman. She launched the Skinnygirl brand,

which includes nutritional products, undergarments, products for face and body

and the famous Skinnygirl Margarita. She's also an author, with three New York

Times best-sellers under her belt, and a novel, Skinnydipping, that will be released on May 1.

"I'm

absolutely thrilled to be working with Telepictures, Ellen DeGeneres and Fox in

doing what I believe is the next best step in my life and my career," said

Frankel in a statement. "My passion is connecting to, inspiring and being

inspired by my fans. I'm ready for the challenge of this new adventure, and I'm

going to tackle it like I do everything else in my life. The queen of too much

information is coming to daytime."

"Bethenny

is a rare talent whose sense of humor, relatability and rags-to-riches success

story lend themselves to her being a natural talk show host," said Hilary

Estey McLoughlin, president of Telepictures, which is the division of Warner

Bros. that will produce the show. "Her ability to resonate with television

viewers and her enthusiastic following is already proven and now by crossing

over to daytime, Telepictures will be able to build upon that success and

develop this franchise into a daytime go-to destination."

DeGeneres,

who stars in her own talk show produced by Telepictures, and Frankel will both

serve as executive producers.