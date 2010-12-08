Exclusive: 'Nate' Has Designs on Upgrades in Detroit and Houston

Sony Pictures Television's Nate Berkus has earned upgrades to daytime slots on two Post-Newsweek-owned stations starting this January.

"We like the show's new direction and we think Nate has a lot of potential. We're hopeful that it develops in a positive direction. We think it's a good thing to do for the rest of the year," said Alan Frank, president of the Post-Newsweek Station Group.

On WDIV Detroit, Nate is moving from a 3 a.m. weekday run to 2 p.m., where it will replace NBC Universal's off-Bravo Real Housewives.

"We've seen an uptick in the show's ratings in this market and we think it's positioned for further growth," says Marla Drutz, WDIV vice president and general manager.

On KPRC Houston, the show is moving to noon, where it also will replace Housewives. It also is getting a station upgrade, as it currently airs at 8 a.m. on one of the KPRC's digital channels.

Nate Berkus, which was sold to stations last winter in two-year deals and premiered this fall, was created and is co-produced by Harpo Productions.

In the November sweep, Nate averaged a 1.1 rating/3 share in households, down 21% from its average lead-in of 1.4 /4 and down a tenth of a rating point and one share point from year-ago time periods, which averaged a 1.2/4. Among women 25-54 in the November sweep, the show averaged a 0.6/4 which is down 25% from its average lead-in of 0.8/5 but up 20% compared to the show's year-ago time period average (0.5/3), and up 25% year to year on the ten NBC-owned stations that comprise Nate's launch group.