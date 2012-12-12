Exclusive: MGM to Launch 'Paternity Court' This Fall

MGM Television will launch new court show, Paternity

Court, this fall, the syndicator's first first-run show to come to market

in several years, says John Bryan, president of MGM Domestic Television

Distribution.

The show stars family lawyer Lauren Lake, who will talk to

the show's guests about their situations, as well as reveal the results of

their DNA tests. While the show's title is Paternity Court, it also will

look into other situations that use DNA confirmation, such as disputes over

wills. Lake has appeared on many TV shows, including Dr. Phil, The

O'Reilly Factor, The Bill Cunningham Show, The Today Show, The

View and on many cable news networks.

It's not too far of a stretch to assume that Maury,

the father of televised paternity cases, was the inspiration of this show.

"Starting in its 2009-10 season, Maury started

doing a lot of paternity cases. The show's numbers went up, and today, 90% of

his shows involve this in some way. On many occasions, Maury leads all

talk shows among women 25-54," says Bryan.

"We also looked at what the most popular genre is in

daytime and that's court. This show hits a sweet spot in daytime. Court has

obviously proved itself and shows about paternity have proved themselves."

The show already is sold in much of the country, including

to stations in the CBS, Sinclair, Tribune, Weigel, Cox, Capitol, Meredith,

Local, Journal and Fisher station groups. Stations are acquiring the show on an

all-barter basis with 3 Â½ minutes of local and 3 Â½ minutes of national

advertising time in every episode.

"It's a little bit Maury and a little bit

court-y," says Neal Sabin, president of content and networks for Weigel

Broadcasting, which owns WCIU Chicago and "It fits with our blocks and

gives us a different on court within the traditional court setting."

Paternity Court will be executive produced by David

Armour and 79th and York Entertainment and MGM Television. It's being

distributed by MGM Domestic Television Distribution.