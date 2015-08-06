Exclusive: ‘Meredith Vieira Show’ Gets Season Two Revamp

The Meredith Vieira Show is getting a makeover for season two with a new live format that includes a daily “What’s Hot Now!” segment featuring ’NSYNC’s Lance Bass.

The sophomore season of the syndicated talker premieres Sept. 8.

In addition to Bass, who also hosts Sirius XM show “Dirty Pop,” Vieira will be joined every show by Lilliana Vazquez, founder of theLVGuide.com, Yamaneika Saunders, costar of Funny Girls, and Megan Colarossi, cohost of digital series Parental Guidance.

"I’m excited to be returning live for our second season – uncut and unfiltered, anything can happen,” said Vieira in a statement. “With the new live format, we’ll be able to connect even more with our viewers and bring their voices into the discussion.”

The Meredith Vieira Show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution in the U.S. Vieira, Rich Sirop and Michael Glantz executive produce the series.