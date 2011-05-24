EXCLUSIVE: Judge Jackie Glass to Replace Nancy Grace on CTD's 'Swift Justice'

Judge Jackie Glass is replacing Nancy Grace on CBS Television Distribution's Swift Justice, and the show is moving production to Los Angeles, CTD confirmed Tuesday.

Grace will continue to host her eponymous program on CNN's HLN and remain based in Atlanta with her husband and twin son and daughter.

"I am so proud of the work we have done on Swift Justice," said Grace in a statement. "Leaving such a successful show was a tough decision, but, with the increased requirements of the production's relocation to Los Angeles, it became challenging to balance my most important job -- mother to John David and Lucy -- back home."

Glass, who is based in Las Vegas, is best known for presiding over the most recent O.J. Simpson trial, in which Simpson went to jail for participating in armed robbery a Vegas hotel in 2008.

"I am thrilled to be joining Swift Justice,'' said Glass, also in a statement. "I've always admired Nancy and her inherent sense of justice, and I'm honored to take her spot behind the podium."

Glass has been a district court judge in Clark County, Nevada, since 2003, presiding over criminal and civil cases. Prior to being elected a judge, she spent 18 years as a lawyer in private practice, including 12 years at Wolfson & Glass, a firm she founded with her husband, Steve Wolfson.

Swift Justice is wrapping up its first year in syndication, where it led the rookie first-run pack. Earlier this month, the show was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for being TV's outstanding courtroom program.