Exclusive: 'Jeremy Kyle' Cleared in 70%-Plus of the Country

Debmar-Mercury has cleared The Jeremy Kyle Show, starring Britain's top-rated talk show host,

in more than 70 percent of the country and in nine of the top ten markets. Kyle has been on the air in Britain since 2005, but all-new episodes are being produced for an American audience. The show will premiere on U.S. TV stations next fall.

Fox acquired the show in top-three markets New York, Los

Angeles and Chicago, while Sinclair, Hearst, CBS, Cox, Newport and CW Plus broadcast

groups also will air the show next season. Jeremy Kyle was sold on a cash plus

barter basis, with ten minutes of local and four minutes of national inventory in each hour-long episode.

"Top stations from across the country have committed

to a full season of The Jeremy Kyle

Show, confirming our strong belief that this new U.S. version of a

proven commodity will work as well with viewers here as it has in the U.K.," said

Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a statement.

Debmar-Mercury is partnering with ITV Studios America to distribute

and produce Jeremy Kyle. In Britain, Kyle hosts ITV1's top-rated daytime program, averaging more than 30% audience

share.