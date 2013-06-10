Exclusive: Hearst Renews SPT's 'Dr. Oz' in 16 Markets

Sony Pictures Television has renewed its talk show, Dr. Oz, in 16 Hearst-owned markets, following the news last month that SPT had renewed the show on Fox-owned stations in 13 markets through the 2016-17 TV season.

"Dr. Oz offers a program of consistently high quality," said Emerson Coleman, Hearst Television's VP of programming, in a statement. "It's the perfect mix of valuable information in an entertaining format that has viewers talking about the shows days later. He's not only connected to his audience, but genuinely dedicated to making a difference in their lives. That is unique in television today. We are pleased to continue our association with the Dr .Oz brand, and we look forward to many years of memorable moments from America's most trusted doctor."

SPT declined comment.

The Hearst markets include KCRA/KQCA Sacramento; WTAE Pittsburgh; WBAL Baltimore; KCEW/KMBC Kansas City; WPBF West Palm Beach; KOCO Oklahoma City; KITV Honolulu; WISN Milwaukee; WLWT Cincinnati; WYFF Greenville; WGAL Harrisburg, Penn.; WXII Greensboro; KOAT Albuquerque; KCCI Des Moines; KETV Omaha and KHBS Ft. Smith, Texas.

Combined with the Fox renewal, Dr. Oz is now cleared in 55% of the country through the 2016-2017 TV season, taking the show through eight seasons. Dr. Oz premiered in September 2009.