Exclusive: FitzPatrick Named Executive Producer of CTD's 'Hot Bench'

Maureen FitzPatrick, executive VP of programming and development at CBS Television Distribution, will be the executive producer of CTD’s new court show, Hot Bench, said Judge Judy Sheindlin, the show’s creator, on Monday.

“I am thrilled that Hot Bench will now have the extraordinary talent of Maureen FitzPatrick,” Sheindlin said in a statement. “One only needs to read her resume and meet her for an hour to know that she is the real deal.”

FitzPatrick joins Randy Douthit, executive producer of Judge Judy, who also will serve as Hot Bench’s executive producer.

“We’ve worked with Maureen on this exciting new show since the beginning, and we could not be happier to have her join the Hot Bench team,” Douthit said.

FitzPatrick joined CTD in 2012 as senior VP of programming and development, and was promoted to CTD’s executive VP in 2013. In that position, FitzPatrick developed new first-run programs and oversaw current shows, including Entertainment Tonight, Judge Judy and The Arsenio Hall Show. Her transition comes after the arrival of Hilary Estey McLoughlin, who was named CTD’s president of creative affairs last October.

Prior to joining CTD, Fitzpatrick had spent six years at FremantleMedia North America, working as senior VP of comedy development and senior VP of digital content. In daytime, she has worked as an executive producer, programming consultant and producer with overall deals at several studios, including Sony, Buena Vista and Fox. Her credits include executive producer of Living it Up! with Ali & Jack, Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus and Donny and Marie. She also was a consulting producer on Warner Bros.’ Ellen, and has producing credits on such shows as Jenny Jones, Danny Bonaduce, Jerry Springer, The Newlywed Game, The Dating Game and Whose Line Is It Anyway? She also was the executive producer of GSN’s Pyramid.

Half-hour strip Hot Bench, which features a panel of three judges, is cleared in more than 75% of the country and will debut this fall.